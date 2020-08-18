Trump Has Not Approved Reynolds’ Entire Request for Disaster Aid

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump on Monday approved a major disaster declaration for Iowa, but it did not include Gov. Kim Reynolds’ entire request for federal aid.

Trump has not yet approved Reynolds’ request for individual assistance funding to help disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses in 27 Iowa counties. However, a spokesman for Reynolds says this portion of the request will be approved after additional damage assessment is completed.

Trump’s disaster declaration includes public assistance funding for 16 Iowa counties. This funding will be used to repair or replace public infrastructure and help with debris removal. The counties that will receive public assistance funding are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

The disaster declaration did not include individual assistance funding for 27 counties. This portion was labeled “under review” on FEMA’s federal disaster declaration fact sheet.

This differs from what the president announced on Twitter Monday, where he stated he approved a “full” disaster declaration. Trump tweeted, “Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds. Thank you to @SenJoniErnst, @ChuckGrassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds.”

Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds. Thank you to @SenJoniErnst, @ChuckGrassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

If approved, individual assistance funding will provide disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services. The counties included would be Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

Last week’s derecho battered Iowa with hurricane-force winds exceeding more than 100 mph at times. The storm flattened corn fields, destroyed agricultural infrastructure and left at least three people dead in the state. More than half a million people were left without power after the storm hit.

Trump approved the disaster declaration less than a day after Reynolds requested $3.99 billion in federal aid. Her total request included $3.77 billion for agricultural losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for damaged homes and $45 million for public assistance.

Reynolds praised Trump on Sunday and said he had promised his full support to Iowa.

“This past week I had conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence, both have pledged the full support of the federal government. I am very grateful for their continued partnership and commitment during this disaster,” said Reynolds.

Trump will visit Iowa on Tuesday to tour damage from the derecho. The Des Moines Register reports he will be in Cedar Rapids.