Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for Iowa, May Make ‘Surprise’ Visit Monday

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Minnesota and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump spoke with the media for a short time Monday morning from the White House, confirming he has approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the damage from last week’s devastating derecho.

“I’ve informed the governor, I’ve informed Sen. Grassley, and Sen. Joni Ernst. So I’ve approved the declaration, emergency declaration for Iowa and we are heading now to a combination of different places. We may do a surprise visit…we’ll make it…I’ll say this…a surprise visit to Iowa if we can get it in we’re going to do that, but the very important thing is that we approved the emergency declaration for Iowa, so they’re in good shape. They’re working as we speak. Also, FEMA is in Iowa now full-force and helping them greatly,” President Trump said.

Trump is scheduled to make stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds submitted her request for federal help Sunday. You can view the complete request here.

The damage from the derecho on August 10th was widespread causing major property and crop damage. More than 10 million acres of Iowa crops were flattened by the storm and a week later, and more than 65,000 customers remain without power.

Cedar Rapids was especially hard hit with downed trees taking out utility lines and some residences damaged so much they are uninhabitable.

Gov. Reynolds announced Sunday that she would hold a news conference Monday to provide updates on the storm recovery efforts but as of 10:30 a.m. her office was not able to confirm a time or place for the conference.