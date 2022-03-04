CLIVE, Iowa — A convoy of truckers seeking an end to coronavirus mandates is stopping in Clive Friday on its way to Washington D.C.

The Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy is expected to arrive in Clive around 9:00 p.m. and exit I-35/80 at Hickman Road, according to the Clive Police Department. Members of the convoy are expected to stay in the area of the Love’s Truck Stop overnight and depart around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they don’t know how many vehicles are part of the convoy but the department “fully anticipates that all traffic laws will be followed.” There could be some congestion in the area because of the increased traffic when the convoy arrives and departs.

Some construction in the area could make the situation even worse and police are asking people to find an alternate route if able.