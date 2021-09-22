Truck spills cement on Highway 65 bypass, blocks southbound traffic

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A portion of the southbound Highway 65 bypass is closed after an accident resulted in cement spilling across the roadway Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 9:07 a.m. on the Vandalia Bridge when a southbound cement truck, owned by Manatt’s Inc., made a quick lane change to avoid a car that was merging.

The cement truck rolled onto its side, blocking one lane of traffic. Cement spilled from the truck onto the other lane of southbound traffic.

Motorists are being diverted onto Vandalia Road while the scene is cleaned up.

Officials have not said how long it will take to clean up the area and re-open the highway.

No injuries were reported in the accident.