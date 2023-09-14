DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hannah Geneser Learning Center and Safety Store at Blank Children’s Hospital is reporting a rise in counterfeit car seats.

Jenna Day, the State Child Passenger Safety Coordinator at Blank Children’s Hospital, said that parents will find out that the car seat they bought was counterfeit when they are in the maternity center.

“Most often we’re seeing them in our maternity centers. Caregivers, parents, moms they’re coming in to deliver and when we’re getting ready to discharge them we’re going over their car seat we realize it’s a counterfeit car seat that they’ve probably purchased from a third-party retailer,” Day said.

Day said that there are many dangers that come with using a counterfeit car seat.

“A counterfeit seat is not crash tested, it’s not made out of the correct materials that we would be using to build a car seat in the United States. It’s not going to spread crash forces all along the car seat itself. The child is probably going to absorb the crash forces more than the car seat,” Day said.

Experts recommend buying from brick-and-mortar businesses to avoid counterfeit car seats as well as checking that the seat is coming from a legitimate manufacturer.

To learn more about how to ensure your car seat is safe visit the Hannah Geneser Learning Center and Safety Store at Blank Children’s Hospital website.