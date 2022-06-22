CLIVE, Iowa — You’ll notice more ‘Keep Clive Clean’ murals along the 11.3 mile stretch of the Clive Greenbelt Trail. It’s thanks to Boy Scouts of America Troop 888.

Matthew Saegh is a member of Troop 888 and has noticed more trash on and around the trail and Walnut Creek. He hopes people who use the trail will see the murals and think twice before littering.

“Our Walnut Creek connects to the Des Moines, the Des Moines connects to the Mississippi, and the Mississippi connects to the ocean,” said Saegh. “So when you don’t throw your trash away it ends up in the ocean.”

The mural was originally designed by students at Indian Hills Junior High School. The stencils that were used to paint the murals were cut by students at Valley High School.

Clive Assistant City Manager Pete De Kock said he and students painted some murals last year, but it’s going to take a while to cover the more than eleven miles.

“This is really a project that goes better when we have more volunteers, more people telling the story, more people getting out with their hands on the paint,” said De Kock.

When objects make it into the storm drains bacteria and chemicals can leak into our water and Troop 888 wants to put a stop to that.

The City of Clive welcomes the help. “Water shapes our lives. It’s what comes through our tap, it’s what we come to recreate around in Clive Greenbelt. We need to be good stewards of that water, especially when we’re talking about what goes in our storm sewers,” said De Kock.

The City of Clive is opening up the program to residents and business owners who would like a mural near a specific storm drain. You can send an email to waterresources@cityofclive.com or visit their website for more information.