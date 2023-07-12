DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo announced the arrival of three red river piglets.

One female, named Blossom, and two males, named Chive and Basil, weighed 9 lbs. each and were born to mom, Truffle, and dad, Shallot. Each piglet has watermelon-like stripes, which help them with camouflage.

Photo courtesy of the Blank Park Zoo.

According to the zoo, the piglets spent the first few weeks of their life with their mom, but are now starting to become more independent.

“The piglets have been seen following both parents on exhibit now. It’s really been amazing watching them grow and become more independent,” Kayla Freeman, supervisor of large mammals, said.

The piglets can now be viewed alongside their parents at the zoo’s Blumenthal Watering Hole.

Red River Hogs can grow to be around 40-50 inches long and weigh 100-285 lbs. They have a rust-colored hue with a white stripe on their back, but babies have watermelon-like stripes so they can camouflage and hide from predators. Red River Hogs are most active at dawn or dusk and spend their days relaxing in mud. They live in dense vegetation found in rainforests, swamps, steppes, and savannas typically in western and central Africa.