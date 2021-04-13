Trial to Begin in Murder of Des Moines Mother, Two Children

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of killing a mom and her two children is expected to start Tuesday in Polk County.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana is the man police say is responsible for the death of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children Grecia Alvarado-Flores and Ever Mejia-Flores.

According to police, the three were found shot to death at a Des Moines duplex back in July of 2019. Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on one floor of the duplex, while Flores-Rodriguez and her kids lived in the basement.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the case.

Court documents reveal he admitted to shooting Flores-Rodriguez but claimed she shot and killed her children and he acted in self-defense. Investigators claim ballistic evidence in the case disproves Escobar-Orellana’s account of events. They also say his son, who was eight years old at the time, witnessed the killings.

Federal immigration officials confirm Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.