DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial for Robert Miller III began on Wednesday afternoon after jury selection finished up that morning.

Miller was arrested in December of last year and charged with Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless Driving and Homicide By Vehicle – Drag Racing, among other charges. Miller pled not guilty later that month.

The charges came after Miller’s alleged involvement in a fatal crash on Fleur Drive, which witnesses told police was caused by street racing between Miller and Keith Jones. The crash killed four-year-old Marcos Faguada, who was riding in a vehicle southbound on Fleur Drive as Miller was going over 100 mph in a 2022 Genesis Sedan, according to police.

The trial started with opening statements from the prosecution by Jaki Livingston, an assistant Polk County attorney, and then from Sean Spellman, Miller’s defense attorney.

The prosecution got through several witnesses that saw both Miller and Jones’ cars driving on Army Post Rd and Fleur Drive. The case resumes on Thursday with more witnesses from the prosecution.