Trial for Anamosa inmate accused of killing two prison employees delayed

ANAMOSA, IOWA — One of the two inmates accused of murdering two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees in March won’t begin next week as scheduled. On Thursday morning a judge accepted Michael Dutcher’s waiver of his right to a speedy trial.

Dutcher had been scheduled to go on trial beginning August 3rd. A new trial date will be set at a later time.

Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are each charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for the bludgeoning deaths of Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte. Authorities say Dutcher and Woodard attacked McFarland, a correctional officer, and Schulte, a nurse, with a hammer during a failed prison escape in March.

Woodard’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 21st.

Thomas Woodard Jr.