DES MOINES, Iowa — On the day set for potential jurors to fill out a questionnaire ahead of a high-profile murder trial that took place at a Des Moines educational center, the Polk County judge has delayed proceedings until August 28th.

The case has received national attention following the shooting deaths of two teens January 23rd at Starts Right Here. Will Keeps, the facility’s founder and CEO got shot in the right hand and hip trying to stop the attack.

Preston Walls, 18, of West Des Moines, is accused of fatally shooting two students: Gionni Dameron, 18, of Des Moines, and Rashad Carr, 16, of Des Moines.

Des Moines police say the shootings followed a gang dispute.