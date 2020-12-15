Trial Date Set for Teen Charged in Pregnant Girlfriend’s Shooting Death

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A trial date has been set for a teen accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend last summer.

The trial for 18-year-old Donault Logan will begin on February 22nd, 2021 in Polk County. He faces a long list of charges including involuntary manslaughter and non-consensual termination of a pregnancy.

Police say Logan shot his pregnant girlfriend, 17-year-old Mia Holmes, in the chest at a hotel in Ankeny on August 3rd.

Logan told police that the shooting was an accident.