Trial Begins Monday for Des Moines Register Reporter Arrested While Covering Protest Over George Floyd’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jury selection begins Monday in the case of a Des Moines Register reporter who was arrested during Des Moines protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in May of 2020.

Last June, Andrea Sahouri was at Merle Hay Mall covering the protests for the newspaper. She identified herself as press but she and her boyfriend were still taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts and failure to disperse.

Sahouri streamed a video on Twitter while she was being transported to the jail, explaining her situation.

The police report describes Sahouri as a member of a group that assembled to protest allegations of racism and police brutality.

Officers say the group was ordered to disperse when the protestors began engaging in, “violent, intimidating, and destructive behavior.”