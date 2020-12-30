‘Treacherous’: Plows Clearing Snow Routes in Des Moines Tuesday Evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works crews are hard at work getting streets cleared Tuesday evening.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano called the road conditions “treacherous” earlier Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol assisted 174 motorists across the state from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. That included 56 crashes covered, 50 instances of property damage and six personal injuries.

One hundred snow plows are clearing the main streets of Des Moines Tuesday. Gano said they are working 12-hour shifts with the next wave coming in at 7 p.m.

The rate the snowfall has been the biggest challenge for crews to keep up. Gano said by the time a full circuit is finished, it may have looked as if a plow had not been through. Snow-covered roads caused many vehicles to stall out on roads with big hills around the city. Plows will continue working the snow routes until the last snowflake falls.

The weather isn’t doing public works crews favors, but Gano said there are some positives to when the storm hit the city. He said less people are on the roads because of the holidays, schools are on winter break and the pandemic has forced many people to stay at home. With that comes cars parked on roadways. Right now parking on a snow route is prohibited, but there are other options.

“While we are plowing the snow routes, parking is prohibited on the snow routes. It is still permissible to park on the side streets. As soon as we are done with the snow routes, we will move into plowing the side streets, and at that time the parking on snow routes is lifted, then a parking restriction is in place on the side streets,” said Gano.

Plows will not hit the side streets in Des Moines neighborhoods until the last snowflake of this event. Gano said it will then take another 24 hours to clear those streets.

You can sign up for snow ordinance updates by visiting this website.