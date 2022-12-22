DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays.

Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 6:30 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not advised on I-35/80 in the Des Moines area. Blowing snow is causing slick roads and poor visibility.

Air travel is also being affected by the storm, with multiple delays and cancellations being reported at the Des Moines International Airport. Some issues with flights are arising because of winter weather at other busy travel hubs, like Chicago, as well. If you are flying within the next few days make sure to check with your airline about whether things are running on time.

You can check the status of flights at the Des Moines International Airport here.