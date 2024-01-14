AMES, Iowa — When the storm came to Iowa, it did not look good. A blizzard warning for a major part of the state. Many roads were “Travel Not Advised” on the DOT roads app. But still there were people out there who wanted to get down the road.

“From LaCrosse to Albert Lee was all white knuckle driving because the wind blowing across there and you couldn’t see I-90,” said Joan Barton, traveling with her husband, John from Central Wisconsin. They are headed toward Padre Island Texas.

Mike Richards, and wife Heather and daughter Clarissa came over for Clarissa’s swim meet. They came in on Highway 30 from their home in Jefferson.

“We were headed on Highway 30 east, and it wasn’t great, we thought we could probably get here,” said Richards. “From Grand Junction to Ogden it was not good the visibility was poor.”

The Richards family had two days of swim meets, so it would have been hard to drive to drive home.

“Winter storms the drifts are pretty high, its pretty bad, and the cold weather is probably the worse,” said Richards.

“Iowa roads are better than Minnesota,” said John Barton.

“Thank you Iowa,” said Joan Barton.

The couple is looking forward to several weeks in South Padre, where the temperature is in the 70’s.