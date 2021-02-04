Travel Still Not Advised in Eastern Iowa, Frigid Cold Moving In

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation says travel is not advised in nearly half of the state on Thursday afternoon after a blizzard tore across Iowa earlier in the day.

As of 3:00 pm on Thursday, Interstate 80 remains closed east of Des Moines due to multiple crashes. We know at least one person was killed and multiple State Patrol vehicles were involved.

Weather conditions are improving in the area, but it could still be a while before roads are re-opened.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect northeast of Des Moines until early tomorrow. This includes counties along I-35 and to the east. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all other counties including Des Moines and much of southern Iowa and western Iowa.





So far today most of central Iowa has picked up anywhere between 2 and 4″ of new snowfall. 2.8″ was measured at the Des Moines airport at noon. But the wind is making totals hard to measure with certainty.

Even with only a few inches of snow, wind gusts over 40 miles per hour have brought traffic to a standstill across much of the state, with numerous wrecks blocking portions of I-80, I-35, I-380, US Highway 20 and US Highway 30 at various points in the afternoon. Some sections of these major highways remain shut down. Highway 63 between New Sharon and Oskaloosa is also impassible according to the Iowa DOT.

Cold air will continue to plunge into the state through the weekend, with highs dipping into the single digits Saturday and Sunday.

The extreme cold also adds an extra threat we haven’t seen yet this season. If you absolutely have to travel, be sure to pack extra clothes, blankets, food, water , and a phone charger.

Single digit wind chills will arrive by noon today with sub-zero wind chills through most of Friday, the weekend, and early next week.