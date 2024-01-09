DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation reported Tuesday afternoon that travel is not advised on Interstate 80 from Des Moines to the Illinois border.

According to Sgt. Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, troopers are reporting whiteout conditions on I-80 east of Des Moines to the border.

One trooper was checking on a stalled semi on I-80 near Cedar Rapids when his patrol car was smashed into from behind. The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

Photos of trooper’s patrol car after being hit on I-80 near Cedar Rapids. Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash involving the patrol car isn’t the only one the ISP has responded to. Troopers are responding to multiple crashes in this area, but Sgt. Dinkla said while they’re responding as quickly as possible, the whiteout conditions are making it difficult.

Please avoid traveling on I-80 east of Des Moines and if possible, stay home. Stay up-to-date on road conditions and weather at who13.com or on the 13WarnMe App.