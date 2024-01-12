DES MOINES, Iowa — The heavy snow and strong winds are creating dangerous conditions on the roads Friday morning and the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation are advising people to stay home.

The Iowa DOT says travel is not advised for roadways in much of the Des Moines metro area, continuing as far east on I-80 to about six miles west of the Tiffin area. Roads are being reported as completely snow and ice-covered.

Earlier accidents involving multiple jackknifed semis near Williamsburg had I-80 blocked in both directions for a time.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 that “travel not advised” conditions exist on roadways in Polk, Warren, Jasper, Marion, Poweshiek, and Iowa counties — as of 8:00 a.m.

Vehicles are littering the ditches along the interstates and officials say it could be until Sunday before they can be pulled out, due to tow bans in most of the state.