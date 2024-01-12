IOWA — As of Friday night travel is not advised on most of Iowa’s roads due to blowing snow and icy conditions.

All of southern Iowa, eastern Iowa and central Iowa are under a travel not advised warning, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Roads that have been plowed are being covered again with snow due to the strong winds.

The blowing snow has caused several roadways in the state to be deemed impassable. As of 9 p.m. I-80 from Victor to Coralville has been deemed impassable, not only from the blowing snow, but also from multiple crashes.

Road conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate throughout the night, especially in areas where snow removal operations have been cancelled until Saturday morning at the earliest.

