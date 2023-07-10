DES MOINES – There have been more traffic fatalities on Iowa’s roadways so far this year than the same time last year, marking a tragic trend of rising traffic fatalities in the state.

One contributing factor to the rise is less Iowans using their seatbelts.

Seargent Alex Dinkla, the public information officer for the Iowa State Patrol, said this year more people than ever are driving unbuckled.

“We have seen a trend increasing of nearly 60% of the people that have been killed this year didn’t have a seatbelt on. That’s one of the smallest and easiest tasks you can do is put that seatbelt on before you start to drive. That will prevent you from potentially being killed in a crash or even injured at all.” Dinkla said.

As of last Friday there have been 175 traffic fatalities this year in Iowa. At the same time last year there were only 159 fatalities.