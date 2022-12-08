DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street.

Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit another vehicle. That lead to a confrontation between drivers that ended with one them apparently shooting the other in the leg.

The gunshot victim was taken from the scene with a non-life-threatening injury, police say. No arrests have been made at this time, but multiple people were seen detained at the scene. Adding to the confusion of the scene, police say, is a report that one of the vehicle’s involved was stolen.

The intersection was closed for investigation still at 4:00pm on Thursday but was expected to be re-opened later in the evening. The shooting scene is directly across the street from an elementary school. Classes had been dismissed for about an hour before the shooting happened.