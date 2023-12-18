DES MOINES, Iowa — December is National Safe Toy and Gift Month. Getting a new toy can be exciting, but the wrong toy can turn into a dangerous situation.

More than 170,000 children were seen in the emergency room last year.

The most common injuries are ingestion of button batteries, magnets, and water beads. As well as choking on small toy parts; they can get lodged into a child’s throat or mouth.

Experts emphasize adult supervision, inspection of toys, and testing small toy parts with a toilet paper roll.

“An easy household tool that parents can use at home is an empty toilet or paper towel roll,” Katy Sowden, Prevention Coordinator with Blank Children’s Hospital said. “Anything that can fit in the tube is small enough then to be swallowed and become a choking hazard.”

Water bead dangers:

Water beads are found in toy sets, household items and used with crafts. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, if they are swallowed, they can grow 100 times their original size. It can cause internal damage, long-term health impacts and even death. If your child swallows a water bead, you must call the National Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222.

Button batteries & magnet dangers:

Button batteries and magnets can be found in household items, electronics and toys.

If a child swallows a battery, parents should look out for coughing, drooling and discomfort. Oftentimes, their behavior may not change right away.

“A lot of times, if they swallow a battery they’re going to act just normal until that battery starts having effects internally,” Sowden said.

The effects of the batteries can cause internal burning and injuries or death. They must seek immediate care at an emergency room.

“We do not recommend parents give the child anything to eat, to drink, or try to induce vomiting,” Sowden said.

Parents can also reach out to the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 800-498-8666.

Additional toy safety tips:

Keep toys for older children away from younger children

Purchase a helmet for a bike or other riding equipment

If you are giving a gift, pick a toy that is age-appropriate for the child. Parents should also inspect the toy for any choking hazards.

Keep children away from gift and packaging material

Sign up for recall notifications, you can sign up at recalls.gov