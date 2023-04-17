SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA — A tow truck driver was hit and killed while on the job along Interstate 80 in Scott County early Monday morning.

According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash report, the driver was outside of the truck when they were hit by a Jeep Patriot. The tow truck driver was assisting a bus on the side of the road at the time.

The name of the victim and the driver who struck them have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

So far in 2023, 86 people have died on Iowa roads. At this time last year, there were 70 traffic fatalities reported in Iowa.