DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa began the day under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday – and the predictions weren’t wrong. Multiple tornadoes have been reported across the state already early Wednesday-evening.

Here are some views of the storms shared with us and on social media on Wednesday. You can share your pictures and video with us here.

Unnamed

Taken from Randall looking north

Brian Young Stratford

Tornado pics

Tornado pics





Tornado north of Jewell this afternoon. Mindy Willson – Webster City

Tornado North of Jewell Junction around 4:37pm! What a chase #iawx on this tornado from the start! pic.twitter.com/FFqBWq72Al — Jake Heitman (@HeitmanJake) July 14, 2021