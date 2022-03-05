A Tornado Watch is in place for much of Central Iowa, from Highway 20 in Northern Iowa, to the south into Missouri.

Morning showers and storms have kept skies cloudy and temperatures relatively cool, but strong south winds behind our warm from will help to keep temperatures in the 60s, as well as dewpoints well into the 50s. In addition, a dryline and cold front are pushing into SW Iowa, triggering new storms, some of which had already produced severe thunderstorm warnings by early afternoon.

These storms will race to the east-northeast impacting the Des Moines area and the I-35 corridor between 4 and 6 PM. Damaging straight-line winds and spin up tornadoes will be possible.

In addition, we could see more persistent storms along the line south of I-80 into SE Iowa, where there is an enhanced risk for damaging wind into the evening.

The storms should clear Central Iowa completely by 8 to 9 PM, with no overnight threat for severe weather.

The weather will remain active to end the weekend, but will shift back to winter mode behind today’s severe weather. Sunday evening into Monday morning, snow is likely from Des Moines to the southeast. Much of SE Iowa could see overnight accumulations into Monday morning of two inches, with some areas up to four inches.

Stay tuned to WHO13 for the latest changes in the weather this evening, and for further watches and warnings as they are issued.