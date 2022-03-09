RUNNELLS, IOWA — Dan Needels, Miranda Davis, their three kids, two dogs and one cat all survived a direct hit from a tornado on Saturday – but their home and everything they own did now. The family’s mobile home in Runnells was picked up by the storm – with the family of five still inside – and flipped onto their garage. The family walked away, but is now rebuilding from scratch – like so many others. Friends have established a GoFundMe account to raise extra money for that mission. WHO 13’s Zach Fisher will have more on the family and their wild ride during the storm on the WHO 13 News at 6pm.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction