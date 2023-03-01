BOONE, Iowa — Twelve of the top high school male and female wrestlers from the 2022-23 season were honored Wednesday at the 13th annual Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler Awards banquet.

The awards were handed out by hall of fame wrestler and coach, Dan Gable.

“I represent a lot of things that I think are good,” Gable said. “And one of the major ones is the sport of wrestling.”

Also presenting the awards were former Hawkeye standout Mark Ironside and two-time female World Championships silver medalist Alli Ragan.

The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) accepted nominations from high school coaches for student athletes in each of the three state wrestling classes, regardless of their year in school and weight class, as well as outstanding female wrestlers from across the state.

A committee selected by the IWCOA provided IAwrestle with a list of 15 finalist candidates for public input. Two rounds of online voting took place, the public votes were tallied, and the top voted wrestler received an extra vote towards the IWCOA committee vote. The overall, top vote getter from the IWCOA committee vote (with the extra public vote) in each division was named a Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year.

The 2022-23 Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler Award recipients pictured with presenters.

“I’m just appreciative we have sponsors and we have people who think that way, that we have a banquet and we are giving out honors to these wrestlers that are going to go on and if they don’t wrestle, which we want them to, but if they don’t they’re going to wrestle in life with whatever they do and they’re going to be successful,” Gable said.

This year’s female winner was Lilly Luft from Charles City, while Molly Allen of Riverside Oakland and Naomi Simon of Decorah were named finalists.

The Class 1A award winner was Gable Porter from Underwood, while Max Magayna of Columbus Catholic and Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield were named finalists.

The Class 2A award winner was Kale Petersen from Greene County, while Nick Fox of Osage and CJ Walrath of Notre Dame, West Burlington were named finalists.

For the second year in a row, the Class 3A award winner was Ben Kueter of Iowa City, City High. Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock and Gabe Arnold of Iowa City, City High were named finalists.

The Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler Awards is sponsored by Fareway, IAwrestle and the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.