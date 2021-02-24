Tonight on WHO 13: Social Media Suspensions

DES MOINES, IOWA — Social media has connected the world in more ways than we’ve ever thought possible. But many Americans are finding themselves disconnected by the owners of those platforms for not playing by the rules.

The best example is former President Donald Trump who’s been banned permanently from Facebook and Twitter for encouraging the attack on the US Capitol on January and refusing to ask his supporters to leave the building, according to reports.

A number of Iowans have found themselves on the “cannot post” list from these major social media companies. Tonight at 10pm, WHO 13’s Jannay Towne will bring you “Social Media Censorship”. Today at 4pm she joined Dan Winters to discuss her special report.