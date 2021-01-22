Tom Brokaw and WHO 13: Through the Years

DES MOINES, IOWA — On Friday, NBC News announced the retirement of Tom Brokaw after 55 years. Brokaw began his reporting career in Sioux City Iowa, eventually taking over the anchor desk on The Today Show and NBC Nightly News.

In 2004 he stepped away from Nightly News after 22 years behind the desk. WHO 13’s John Bachman traveled to NBC Studios in New York City to talk with Brokaw about the new path his career was about to take.

In 2012, WHO 13 said farewell to news legend John Bachman as he stepped off our set and into retirement. Among those who reached out to John in his final days at WHO 13 was Brokaw.

Brokaw returned to Iowa in 2016 to cover the Iowa Caucuses that saw Hillary Clinton and Ted Cruz pick up narrow victories. The race set the stage for what would be a wild sprint to the White House. In an interview with WHO 13’s Dan Winters, Brokaw referred to the 2016 race as ‘wacko’.

Tom Brokaw began his collegiate career at the University of Iowa. Brokaw famously said he majored in “beer and coeds” while studying in Iowa City. He left the school after one year and returned home to study at the University of South Dakota where he earned his degree. In 2018, the University of Iowa unveiled a collection of papers, press badges and more from Brokaw’s career.

Brokaw was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2014.