DES MOINES, Iowa — Last year we showed you the struggle people driving mobility vans face every day. They often can’t find parking spots. It’s a foreign concept for those of us who don’t rely on wheelchairs to get around.

It’s what one architect Kevin Nordmeyer embraced when designing the Tom and Ruth Harkin center at Drake University.

“Kevin did a great job of talking with people who are blind, deaf, have mobility issues,” says Senator Harkin. “And he asked them what they need in a building for it to be fully accessible.”

Nordmeyer says his team at BNIM Architects asked what barriers still exist 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“They said the barrier that still exists today is that nobody asks us that question!”

The answers led to this groundbreaking design.

“I say this is the most accessible building in America today for all people with disabilities,” Harkin says with a big smile.

“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of building,” adds Nordmeyer.

It’s especially meaningful for him. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 12 years ago.

“It’s kind of interesting in terms of experiencing the world,” he explains. “First dragging a leg, then using a cane, then using a wheelchair. All of those experiences put things into perspective.”

It’s a perspective he never imagined, in a body that no longer feels like his own.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” he says through tears. “You get to the point where you can’t remember what it was like to run.”

Those emotions fueled Kevin’s vision and the result is a building like nothing anyone has ever seen. A massive ramp spans the interior – something the architect says is as symbolic as it is functional. It’s just one of many ideas that came from the committee made up of people with disabilities.

“A deaf woman asked if we’d ever heard about ‘deaf space principles’… we said no.”

The architects learned about the option of softer lighting in conference rooms because deaf people often suffer from eye strain, and the benefit of meeting in the round.

“That way they can see every person in the room, which helps with reading lips, and facial expressions and you can also position an interpreter in the center.”

Throughout the building there are wooden signs to help people who have trouble seeing. They’re high contrast, include braille and symbols for those who might not be able to read. Even the bathrooms are unique. One is equipped with an adult sized changing table, another has a sharps disposal for people who have insulin needs, and all are single user.

“We purposefully don’t title these gender neutral or anything like that,” Nordmeyer explains, “they’re just bathrooms…right? The signs just show restroom and what you can do there.”

The committee also presented the BNIM team with a challenge.

“The people in wheelchairs said – don’t put doors in this building,” Nordmeyer laughs, “they said if you can avoid a door, don’t put one in. But if you have to put one in make it a sliding door.”

That’s an example of a design that benefits everyone. Just like wider than normal hallways, a bigger elevator, and adjustable tables.

“So there’s a choice,” he explains. “We wanted there to be equitable experiences and personal empowerment. I shouldn’t have to ask for accommodation. I shouldn’t have to say, can you please move because this is the only place I can sit.”

People with disabilities and their families are used to having to ask for equal treatment and accommodations. It’s why Senator Harkin says the ADA is a law that’s ever growing.

“It’s still a work in progress,” he says. “Thanks to you I’ve learned there aren’t enough van accessible parking spots.”

He and Nordmeyer agree the law needs to change.

“If not at the state level, cities could start requiring that as part of their ordinances, so it could be done at a local level.”

Kevin’s firm and the Harkin Institute released a book at the end of last year that explains their four ‘Universal Inclusive Design Concepts’ — ideas that architects and builders around the world are showing interest in using in their next projects.