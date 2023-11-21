Toffee Streusel

1/8 C. all-purpose flour

1 T. brown sugar

1 T. butter

1 T. toffee bits

In a small bowl, combine the flour and brown sugar.

Cut in the butter until small crumbs form.

Stir in the toffee bits.

Set aside while preparing filling

Filling

3/4 C. granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/8 C. all-purpose flour

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree

1/2 t. salt

1/2 C. cream or half-and-half

1/2 t. cinnamon

1 T. milk

1/8 t. allspice

1/8 t. ginger

1/8 t. cloves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Roll out crust. Ease into the pie plate. Trim and flute the edges. Set aside while preparing filling.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar, flour, salt, and spices. Mix in the eggs. Mix in the pumpkin puree, whipping cream (or half-and-half) and milk. Pour into pie crust. Sprinkle the streusel over the filling.

Bake for 1 hour, 20 minutes, or until center of pie is set. If top of pie starts to get too brown, loosely tent aluminum foil over the pie.

Let pie cool to room temperature, then keep in refrigerator.

👨‍🍳Andy’s Bourbon Whipped Cream👨‍🍳

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon good bourbon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place a small glass bowl and the beaters from a hand mixer in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Pour cream into bowl and beat until it begins to thicken.

Add confectioners’ sugar, bourbon and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form.

Store in the refrigerator, add to pie just before serving.