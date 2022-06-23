AMES, Iowa — On this 50th Anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the woman who oversees the program at Iowa State is recalling the impact that had on her as a young girl.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Calli Sanders said that growing up in Montanna Title IX opened the doors for her first sports experience with all girls.

“I am the youngest of ten, I have four older brothers,” said Sanders. “My dad was a sports fan so we used to play in the backyard. That was the only opportunity that I had to play sports as a girl growing up in Montana. So when Title IX passed the interpretation that came through to my dad was ‘your little girl gets to play with the boys so that’s what I did.'”

Sanders later played softball on an all girls team. Later in life she went into sports information and for a short time was a golf coach. Sanders said her career path was not as an athlete but in Athletic Administration.

As the Senior Associate Athletics Director her task is to sit in on the decision making process for facilities, coaches, and budgets to ensure that men and women are having the same opportunities.

“I think Title IX did a lot of things for Iowa State and for girls and women all over the country,” said Sanders. “I think the first thing was opportunities. The number of girls and women participating in sports has really escalated.”

Sanders said it’s not just about the number of women athletes in the program, there are other factors to consider.

“I think the next thing that came along was making sure that, that experience was a quality experience,” said Sanders “So that’s where we get to nicer facilities, reasonable practice times, making sure they were providing quality coaches for women and equitable operating budgets.”

Sanders responded to sentiments about Title IX being taken for granted. She said she feels it is, but that’s not a bad thing, it just means that men and women are getting treated equally more.