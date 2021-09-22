Titan Tire employee seriously injured after being ‘crushed’ in machine Wednesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Titan Tire employee was seriously injured after becoming trapped in a machine early Wednesday in Des Moines.

Emergency crews were called to Titan’s manufacturing plant at 2345 E. Market St. at 4:00 a.m., according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department. A male employee had to be extricated from the machine.

Officers from the Des Moines Police Department assisted on the scene and Sgt. Paul Parizek said the 49-year-old man suffered a serious injury when he was “crushed in some kind of machine.” He was transported to a Des Moines-area hospital but his current condition is not known.

WHO 13 reached out to Titan Tire for more information about the accident but no one was available to take our questions.

Check back to www.WHO13.com for more details as we update this story.