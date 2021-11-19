‘Tis the season: Brenton Skating Plaza opening Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a limited year due to the pandemic the Brenton Skating Plaza in East Village is fully opening for the season Friday night.

The rink will open to the public at 5:00 p.m. and with other holiday events going on in the area, the city thinks there will be a great turnout.

To ensure you have a spot in a skate session the city has an online reservation option.

Skate sessions are broken up into one hour and 45 minute periods that hold 150 reserved spots and 25 walk-ins.

The rink offers skate rentals for $4.50 as well as events on and off this year but the city of Des Moines said they have already been in high demand.

“We do have some different events throughout the season. We are hosting three learn-to-skate clinics, but they were so popular they’ve already sold out. so we’re looking into adding some down the road. I would just advise people to check our social media or website if those do get added,” said Des Moines Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher.

The rink will be open tonight from 5:00-11:00 p.m. and tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids.