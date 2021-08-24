Tip leads DMPD to bank robbery suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place downtown Monday.

Thirty-two-year-old Kari Martin has been charged with robbery in the second degree.

Police say she entered the US Bank branch at 520 Walnut Street around 10:00 a.m. and handed an employee a note announcing the robbery. After receiving the cash, Martin fled the scene.

Police say they received a tip about the potential suspect around 1:00 p.m. Monday and they were able to locate Martin at a motel on SE 14th Street around 7:00 p.m. She was taken into custody and is being held in the Polk County Jail.