DES MOINES, Iowa — After some spotty storms Wednesday, scattered storm chances, while slim, will persist over the next couple of days. The rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry and warm.

Thursday will be mostly dry with a small chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning will bring the potential for more rainfall.

Early Friday morning will be one of the best chances for rain, however it will stay mostly south of I-80 and moves out by Friday afternoon. Friday night into Saturday will bring a greater chance for rain once more.

The rainfall chances dissipate by Saturday afternoon. However, the rest of the weekend and the days leading up to the Fourth of July will be picture perfect — warm with very little chance for rain.

These rain chances look very spotty, so not everyone will see rain over the next few days. It will also be tough to pin down exactly where showers and storms may develop, so keep the 13WarnMe app handy to keep an eye on radar! You can also tune into Iowa’s Weather Channel on 13.4 for a live look at radar and current conditions, or stream it here.