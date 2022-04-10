THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 1

Des Moines, Iowa — Most of Iowa’s counties have been losing population (many for generations), businesses can’t find enough employees and local leaders are left wondering how to grow their communities and educate the skilled workers for the future. Doug Gross, the 2002 Republican nominee for governor, and Tom Henderson, the former longtime chair of the Polk County Democrats, believe a strong education system–and a stronger commitment from elected officials to fund schools–can help solve some of the state’s challenges.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 2

Two Iowans running for prominent statewide positions narrowly survived a State Objection Panel regarding whether the campaigns collected enough valid signatures on their petitions with the secretary of state’s office. Tom Henderson complained that the process became too political as he said Republicans tried to get the candidates disqualified on a technicality. Doug Gross believes the campaigns failed to follow basic political strategy by not collecting enough extra signatures, in case some of the signatures turned out not be valid.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 3

Iowa’s historic caucuses face, perhaps, their most serious threat ever to their first-in-the-nation privilege as Democratic party leaders are debating whether another state should lead off the process in 2024.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 4

Doug Gross and Tom Henderson sit in for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.