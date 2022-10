After a strong preseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves, former Iowa big man Luka Garza has signed a two-way deal.

It allows the organization to move Garza up and down from the NBA roster to the G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

The 2021 Naismith player of the year for the Hawkeyes averaged 7 points per game, shooting 67 percent from three point range.

He’ll be reunited with his old teammate, Jordan Bohannan, in Des Moines who was signed there last week.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza takes part in drills during the NBA basketball team’s training camp, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)