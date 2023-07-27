ANKENY, Iowa — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is back on the presidential campaign trail. His path passed through Ankeny on Thursday for a town hall with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Scott answered questions from the audience for an hour and discussed his positions among the crowded field of Republican candidates. He expressed his desires to lower taxes, build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico Border, and shift education decisions away from the federal level to the state level.

“Part of my campaign slogan has been, ‘Promises made, promises kept,'” Scott said. “If you want to know what I’m going to do, look at what I have done and compare what I have accomplished.”

Steve Alexander, an undecided voter from West Des Moines, asked Scott how he stacks up against former President Donald Trump.

“I phrased my question as looking for a contrast and comparison to Trump,” Alexander said. “He can’t win unless he can draw some Trump supporters. Trump supporters, and I have been one in the past, are looking for contrasts, comparisons, similarities, and differences.”

Scott discussed Trump after the event, when a reporter asked him about Trump’s indictment on criminal charges.

“That is not good for the soul of our country,” Scott said. “We need Lady Justice to wear a blindfold, and what we’re seeing today not just with the indictment of former President Trump, but also the current president’s son, shows two different tracks. I say consistently that the Department of Justice too often seems to be weaponized against political opponents.”