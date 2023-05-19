DES MOINES, IOWA — The Greater Des Moines Partnership has a new leader, just four days after the group’s former president stepped down. On Friday, Tiffany Tauscheck was announced as the next President and CEO, succeeding Jay Byers. Byers announced his resignation on Monday as he takes over the presidency at his alma mater, Simpson College in Indianola.

Tauscheck has been with the Partnership since 2015 and has been preparing to succeed Byers for years, according to a news release. Tauscheck is a Creston-native and Drake University graduate.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is one of the largest chamber of commerce organizations in the country. There are 24 member chambers, as well as 400 investors and 6,500 partners, according to a news release.