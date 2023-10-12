DES MOINES, Iowa — The Roosevelt Roughriders will face off against the Waukee Warriors on Thursday night at the brand-new Mediacom Stadium.

It will be the first game played by Des Moines Public Schools at the stadium.

Jared Barnett, the Head Coach of the Roughriders, said that having a new facility to play in makes a big impact on the team.

“I’m really excited as a coach for the athletes to be able to have it,” Barnett said.

Mediacom Stadium is the result of a partnership between Drake University and Des Moines Public Schools. Drake will use the stadium for its soccer team while DMPS will use it for football games.

Brady Palmer, a Roosevelt player, said that the new stadium puts the team on an even playing field.

“Des Moines Public Schools always hasn’t had as much money as the suburbs and when the community comes together and gets us new things it levels the playing field a little bit doesn’t put us at as much of a disadvantage,” Palmer said.

DMPS says the stadium, located near the corner of Forest Avenue and 25th Street, will be the home field for the Hoover, Lincoln, North, and Roosevelt high school football teams as well as a venue all DMPS high school soccer programs can use. East High School will still use Grand View University’s Williams Stadium as its home field. As the schedule allows, it will also be used by the district’s middle schools for football and soccer. Other activities like marching band festivals and rugby matches can also be held at the stadium.

Kickoff for Roosevelt vs. Waukee game Thursday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game, gates at the new venue will open at 4:30 p.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m.