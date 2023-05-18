IOWA CITY, Iowa — Three separate drivers, two of them teenagers, were stopped by the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday evening for driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near the Iowa City/Coralville area.

According to a post on Facebook, the Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, as well as troopers on the ground, clocked three drivers going over 100 mph. One driver was going 121 mph, another was going 109 mph, and the last one was going 100 mph.

The Iowa State Patrol said one of the teenage drivers was still on an instructional permit.