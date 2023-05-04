It’s good to see Denny Albaugh, again.

We’ve got some things in common, you know. He’s one of the richest men in Iowa … and I’m not.

And also, we caught our first Kentucky Derby together, thirteen years ago.

The horse was Paddy O’Prado. I was covering him; Denny was co-owning him … and we both could only watch as he ran out of messy track.

“That horse was unbelievable,” Albaugh remembers. “It was really moving towards the end.”

The third-place finish was enough to hook Albaugh for good. He started buying his own horses, and four have brought him back to Churchill Downs.

“The enthusiasm of watching them race — that’s unbelievably fun to watch them go around the track.”

But Albaugh horses have yet to win big. At times the tease has been downright cruel.

“I had a horse by the name of Not This Time,” he said. “It got second in the Breeders’ Cup — by a foot. In a $2 million race.”

Ouch.

Welp — this could be the year the luck turns. Albaugh’s Angel Of Empire is in the Derby after winning the Arkansas, but he won’t be alone. Jace’s Road has also made the field. And there’s one more! Cyclone Mischief made the field after Practical Move was scratched this morning. So that’s THREE Albaugh-owned horses in the Derby.

“Having three in the Kentucky Derby is a big-time excitement,” he said. “We don’t know of any other owners that have had three in — there may have been, we haven’t been way back in the records.”

But even with 15% of the horses in the field, Albaugh will keep wearing his lucky wristband, and keep imagining how it might feel to win the world’s biggest race.

“We have a plane lined up to bring us home after the Derby,” he said. “And I hope I don’t get on that plane and we stay and party afterwards.”

It’s interesting to hear a rich man use the word ‘hope’ — but that’s the best anyone can do in this sport.

He’ll hope he wins this year, and so will I. And we … we’ll have that in common, too.