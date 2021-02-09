Three New Destinations Getting Non-Stop Allegiant Flights Out of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three new destinations are getting non-stop service out of the Des Moines International Airport starting in July.

Allegiant announced Tuesday it will being non-stop flights to Houston, San Diego, and Portland on July 1st. As an introductory offer, the company is offering one-way fares for each destination at prices as low as $59.

The new seasonal service will offer flights twice-weekly. Travel has to be booked between Feb. 10 for travel by Aug. 16 for the introductory fare to be used.

“We’re beyond excited to continue growing Allegiant’s network in Des Moines – and open our newest base of operations on July 1 – with the addition of three premier destinations,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue for Allegiant.

Allegiant’s aircraft base of operations in Des Moines was announced back in 2019.