AMES, Iowa- There’s just a few more days left to enjoy the holiday light display at Reiman Gardens.

Winter Wonderscape is their annual light display set up throughout the 17-acres of the gardens.

Staff members and volunteers spend the month of November setting up 150,000 lights throughout the gardens.

The event runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December. Tickets must be purchased online and prices vary by age ranges.

Marketing Manager, Andrew Gogerty, said that the warmer December weather has brought more visitors this year and helped sell out days.

“We’ve been really fortunate so far this year with amazing weather, which has really blessed us with great crowds,” said Gogerty.

Tickets for Saturday December 23rd are sold out, so only three days remain for the light display.

This is the fourth annual event, and Reiman Garden’s Director, Ed Lyon, said it has evolved over the years.

Lyon said that most people send between half an hour to an hour at the display, depending on how long they spend observing the lights.