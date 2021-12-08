Three missing Ankeny juveniles found safe after three day search

ANKENY, Iowa — Three metro teens missing since Sunday have been found safe according to the Ankeny Police Department.

On Sunday police alerted the community and asked for help finding 15 year olds Nolan Cortez and Mason Copenhaver and 14 year old Keegan Klaver. The boys were last seen on Sunday heading to a park in the Ankeny area. Contact with them had been ‘sporadic’ since then, according to police.

Early Wednesday evening Ankeny Police released a statement saying all three teenagers have returned home and are safe. They thanked the public for help in the search.