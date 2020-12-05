Three Killed in Wrong Way I-80 Crash in Altoona Including Infant

ALTOONA, IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way crash on Interstate 80 that killed a man, woman and one-year-old child early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, 28-year old Gustabo Salcedo of Des Moines entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 traveling westbound at Exit 142 around 12:45 am on Saturday. Slacedo’s Volkswagen Golf hit a tractor-trailer head-on on the interstate. Salcedo was killed in the crash as were his two passengers: 24-year-old Diana Sanchez-Tello of Des Moines and a one-year-old infant whose name hasn’t been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.