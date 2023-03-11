SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Three people were killed and one person was injured in a head-on crash on I-80 Friday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash occurred at around 11:15 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 284. Two vehicles, one a Volkswagen and the other a Chevy, collided in the inside lane, the crash report states.

Two of the tree individuals who passed away in the crash were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report. One person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The names of the people in the crash have not been released.

It is unclear what the direction of travel for each vehicle was and what caused the crash to occur, according to the crash report. An investigation into the crash is on-going.