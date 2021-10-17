Three injured in Downtown Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are recovering and being shot in downtown Des Moines’ entertainment district early Sunday.

Des Moines police patrolling the area reported hearing gunshots at Third Street and Court Avenue around 2am Sunday morning. They say one victim was shot in the abdomen, another in the elbow and a third was shot in the shoulder. All were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but so far there have been no arrests made in the case.